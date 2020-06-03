HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A five-year-old boy was shot in the leg in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
Hazelwood police said the shooting happened at Discount Cigarette & Tobacco on N Hanley Road just after 6 p.m. Police said they recovered evidence from a shooting there but the victim was found at a Florissant 7-Eleven on Dunn Road.
Police discovered the boy was inside a car with two other children and two adults. Someone the adults knew walked up to the car and began shooting at them. The man driving the car took off with the three children in the car while the adult woman ran away.
The five-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police said the shooter took off in a silver car.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Hazelwood Police Department. (314)838-5000 Press “1” for Police.
