PASADENA, CA (KCBS/CBS NEWSPATH) – A 5-year-old was attacked by a police K9 officer during a National Night Out event in Pasadena, California.
Josh Forbes’ son Sebastian was enamored with the K9 South Pasadena Police brought out to show off to the crowd. The boy took a few steps forward and retreated, but suddenly, the dog lunged at him.
"Somehow he locked eyes on Sebastian - he didn't like the look of him or something - and the dog just went straight for him and jumped on his face and was biting him and had him pinned to the ground,” recalled Josh Forbes.
Josh Forbes and the dog’s handler were able to react quickly. Paramedics who were already on scene for the event treated Sebastian Forbes.
"There was like blood streaming down his head, and it was pretty scary,” said Josh Forbes.
The boy was rushed to the hospital. He had a bite mark on his ear and needed stiches near his eye. "The cut was so close to his eye they had to give him ketamine to put him under,” Josh Forbes said.
According to Josh Forbes, the family hasn’t received much remorse or explanation from police, other than a call from them Wednesday asking how the boy was doing. The family said there has been no apology nor an admission of guilt.
"I was told hey, you know this was an accident, accidents happen - calm down,” said Josh Forbes. “I just want to make sure this doesn't happen again - just want to make sure that this is the last kid that that dog ever bites.”
South Pasadena Police did not respond to KCBS’ request for comment.
