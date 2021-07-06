ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five court-confined teenagers overpowered staff members and forced their way out of a St. Louis youth center Saturday night, according to St. Louis police.
Officers told News 4 the five boys, a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, escaped from the Hogan Regional Youth Center, located at 1839 Hogan, around 8:30 p.m. The teenagers reportedly stole several staff members’ car keys and eventually drove off in two staff members’ cars.
A 54-year-old staff member suffered an ankle and face injury during the incident. He refused medical treatment.
The names of the teenagers have not been released. As of Tuesday morning they were all still at large.
