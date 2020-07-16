ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A group of restaurants will be closed until at least July 28 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Bengelina Hospitality Group has closed five of their restaurants, Elaia and Olio announced on their Instagram Wednesday. The group announced the five restaurants that will be closed are Elaia, Olio, NIxta, The Benevolent King, and AO&Co.
A Bengelina employee tested positive for COVID-19 today. Elaia, Olio, NIxta, The Benevolent King, and AO&Co. are closed until at least July 28th. We intend to reopen after all employees have received negative test. Please contact us with any questions at 314-932-1088, pch@bengelina.com, or via direct message through our social media. Thank you for your continued support.
The closures comes after a Bengelina employee reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurants plan to reopen after all employees test negative.
