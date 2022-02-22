5 people, including children, rescued from St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A total of five people were rescued from a fire Tuesday in St. Louis City.
Crews with the city's fire and police departments rescued two adults and three children from a fire in the 5100 block of Kensington. This is north of Forest Park and south of the Kingsway West neighborhood. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m.
Both adults and two of the children as well as a police officer were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation treatment.
It's still unclear what led to the fire.
