ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Westbound Interstate 70 at Route 370 was closed Wednesday morning for a multiple car crashes in St. Charles County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five people were taken to the hospital after two separate accidents involving four cars in the same area.

Their injuries are unknown at this time. Traffic was being diverted at the Cave Springs exit.

The crash was cleared just before 6:30 a.m.

A multiple car crash has closed I-70 WB at Highway 370.

