FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Five people were injured in a boating accident Saturday night.
Fenton fire told News 4 they were originally called out to a water rescue at George Winter Park on the Meramec River when they located a boat in distress. Multiple crews are currently on the water assisting with the rescue.
There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.