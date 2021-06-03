ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple people were injured following a crash involving two cars in north St. Louis
The crash happened on Kingshighway, near Bircher Thursday afternoon. Five people were injured after two cars got into a crash on Interstate 70 and both cars ended up on the sidewalk on Birch.
One person is in critical condition, another in serious condition and three are stable, fire crews say.
