ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six people were shot in under two hours in the City of St. Louis Wednesday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., a man was shot after a fight broke out at the Gulf Gas Station in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge. According to police, two men got into a fight inside of the business, at one point struggling over a gun, which resulted in a bystander being shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed as stable. The two suspects were taken into custody.
About an hour later, four people were shot in the 4000 block of St. Ferdinand. According to police, two men got into a shoutout after one of the men was seen arguing and pistol-whipping a woman. The woman suffered facial injuries. The four people who were shot were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to the 3100 block of Whittier after a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is encouraged to call St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.