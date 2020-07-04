ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after five people were shot and killed in St. Louis City in a 24-hour period during the July 4 holiday weekend.
The first shooting occurred just before 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Natural Bridge where police found a man shot at the Quick Shop Market. Police say the man was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Two and a half hours later, police say Bander Adbel-Majed, 18, of Valley Park was shot in the 4100 block of N Grand near Fairground Park. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Just before 8:15 p.m., 17-year-old Kevon Watson, of west St. Louis, was shot in the 6000 block of Garesche. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. Paramedics pronounced him dead.
Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was found fatally shot inside a car in the 600 block of Bittner.
Officers found a man shot in the 4600 block of S. Spring just after 11:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Arrests have not been made in any of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.