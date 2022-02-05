ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Five people died Saturday from suspected fentanyl overdoses, the St. Louis Fire Department said.
The five people died at two different locations between the 4300 and 4500 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police are investigating the deaths, which are all suspected to be from fentanyl poisoning.
Two members of the fire department were taken to the hospital after being exposed to the suspected fentanyl. They have since been released.
