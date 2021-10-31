ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five members of the Busch family will take operational control of Grant’s Farm.
The family members, which includes their ancestral estate, will assume operations from Anheuser-Busch on Nov. 1. Currently, Anheuser -Busch leases and operates Grant’s Farm under an agreement with the ownership group of Andrew Busch, Peter Busch, Robert Hermann, Jr., Trudy Busch Valentine, and Beatrice Busch von Gontard.
Anheuser-Busch will remain connected to the St. Louis landmark through a long-term sponsorship agreement. The agreement will allow visitors to Grant’s Farm to continue receiving complimentary Anheuser-Bush products when visiting. The Budweiser Clydesdales will also still be a presence at Grant’s Farm.
The farm was named after U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant, who founded and farmed a portion of the property in the 1850s. In 1903, the Busch family purchased the site and it served as the country home of August Busch, Sr. The zoological portion of Grant’s Farm was opened to the public in 1954 by August Busch, Jr. In 2017, the 281-acre farm was purchased by four of Busch, Jr.’s children and a grandson.
