Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. to midnight Tonight.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
Accumulating Snow/Sleet Likely Wednesday Afternoon & Evening.
Tuesday Evening: Low 30s. Light rain may mix with sleet or snow, most of it melting on the ground as ground temperatures are rather warm. On raised surfaces that get cold enough we could see isolated spots of a glazing or dusting snow.
Tonight: Low 30. Light mix tapers off overnight but watch for a glazing of ice. Breezy with North winds gusting to 25 mph.
Wednesday: High 32. A wintry mix moves in late morning or early afternoon. In St. Louis this will be mostly snow or sleet, though some freezing rain/rain is possible and more likely southeast. During the afternoon and early evening roads will turn sloppy or snowy and the snow/mix may be heavy at times. Areas south are more likely to see some rain or freezing rain in the mix. Areas west/northwest will have the higher snowfall totals.
Wednesday Evening & Night: Drying out for areas south, but snow and mix continues from near St. Louis to the northwest. Snowfall northwest overnight will be lighter but persistent.
Total accumulations are difficult to pin down due to the near freezing temperatures and varying types of precipitation. Heaviest snow of 3-6" totals will be northwest of St. Louis but may clip parts of the metro. There will be a sharp drop in snow totals to the south/southeast of St. Louis where we will have more sleet, rain and freezing rain. Check back for updates because a slight shift north or south in this storm system will have a big impact on getting more snow or very little snow.
[WATCH: Steve explains the difference between sleet and freezing rain]
