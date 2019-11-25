This Evening: 50s. Comfortably cool. Wind: S 5 mph
Tonight: 45. Clouds increase. A few light showers around in the morning after sunrise. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: 62. Spotty light rain possible in the morning. The afternoon will be largely dry, mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday Evening: Scattered thunderstorms likely, some could be severe. Isolated tornado threat along with hail and damaging winds are possible. The St. Louis Metro will see the best chance of storms 7-10 PM, bust watch for timing adjustments as we get new forecast data.
Tuesday Evening-Wednesday Morning: Non-thunderstorm winds crank up. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely. Much colder with temperatures falling back into the 40s.
Wednesday: Low 42/High 48. Much colder and very strong winds in the morning. Winds come down a bit, but still strong in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and dry, winds ease in the evening. Winds: SW 15-30 mph, strongest gusts over 40 mph in the morning.
