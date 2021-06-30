ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County was awarded a $4 million grant aimed to help detainees obtain employment and skill training to transition successfully into society after being released.
The Pathway Home Program will enroll 400 eligible people who are 20 to 180 days ahead of being released from the St. Louis County Justice Center. The program is being developed for detainees and assessment will begin soon.
“I am thrilled to offer residents of the Justice Center opportunities to successfully reenter the community through education and skill training prior to release,” said Doug Burris, Director of Justice Services for St. Louis County.
The grant, from the U.S. Department of Labor, was awarded to the Family and Workforce Centers of America with St. Louis County.
