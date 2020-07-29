HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 48-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car in Hillsdale Tuesday afternoon.
Officers with the Hillsdale Police Department found the man inside a car in the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. The man was shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another man was in the car but was uninjured.
Police identified the victim as Ronald Zimmerman of Salome Avenue.
Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are taking over the case. They said two people got out of a car, shot the man and then left the area.
Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
