JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a St. Louis man killed in a Jefferson County crash Friday evening.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on US 61 at Stone Ridge Court. Troopers said Jeffery Schwarz, 48, of St. Louis, was driving a GMC Acadia southbound when he attempted to drive along a curve but traveled off the road. The Acadia then hit a chevron highway sign before crashing into a tree.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
