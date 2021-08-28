Car crash generic
Pixabay

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a St. Louis man killed in a Jefferson County crash Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on US 61 at Stone Ridge Court. Troopers said Jeffery Schwarz, 48, of St. Louis, was driving a GMC Acadia southbound when he attempted to drive along a curve but traveled off the road. The Acadia then hit a chevron highway sign before crashing into a tree.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.