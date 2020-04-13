JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 48,000 KN95 masks ordered for first responders in Missouri have been recalled by state officials.
Missouri Director of Public Safety Sandy Karsten made the announcement Monday at a press conference held by Gov. Mike Parson.
Karsten said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) sent a recall notice to law enforcement and firefighters announcing the recall. Karsten said the masks were sent out on April 2 and April 8.
Testing was done on the masks over the weekend and some did not meet standards.
Karsten said the state is asking local first responders to take the masks out of circulation and not use them. She added that SEMA will be collecting the masks to ensure they are not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.