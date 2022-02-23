47-year-old man dies after being dragged by hit-and-run driver in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who dragged a man under his car Sunday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., Damian Moore, 47, was on Goodfellow Blvd near Sherry Ave looking for help. Witnesses told police the man was hit by a black car that was swerving in and out of both lanes of Goodfellow Blvd. The car dragged the victim until he was able to dislodge from the car.
The driver then sped off.
A witness was able to flag down officers who were working a crash near Interstate 70. When authorities arrived, Moore had died. An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation as officials search for the driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.