ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "This is like a continuous mass shooting. We are all being affected."
Dr. Laurie Punch is on the front line every day as a trauma surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. But through the daily grim statistics of COVID-19, her example of a mass shooting has a bright side.
"Watching our region respond to this has been fascinating. And the people who recognize and are trying to respond to the issue of racial disparity have been amazing," Dr. Punch said Wednesday.
It is those racial disparities that brought Punch, St. Louis Department of Health Director Dr. Frederick Echols and SSM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alex Garza together this morning to discuss COVID-19 and how it is affecting the St. Louis community.
Thus far in St. Louis, 64 percent of reported COVID cases have been from the African American community. With it, 68 percent of the deaths. Yet the African American population of the city is only 46 percent.
"This is not about biology," said Garza. "This is about the inequities in our community. These are issues we struggle with everyday. Many African Americans are essential employees. They take mass transit. They come in contact with customers. It just increases their probability of problems."
Echols was blunt and to the point. "It's not biology. Call it what it is: economic systematic racism. It's about resources being pulled, lower salaries, and lack of access to quality health care. The statistics are not new."
Punch echoed the thought. "The disparities in the African American population are not about biology. It's about proximity, access and social structure."
For Punch, the problems began at the beginning. "Look who we first started testing. International travelers. But the spread was happening in poverty areas."
And then came the confusing messages.
"People weren't trusting what they heard," Punch said. "And then the system didn't adapt to disadvantaged communities. I saw people come for treatment, and then walk away. They didn't feel safe. They didn't trust us because they were confused."
"What can we do differently," Garza asked? "We can change the economic policies. We have to address income, housing, health care. When people show up at our doorstep with things that affect their lives, everything must bend toward equality. But there are groups that have a very different view of those things."
"We can't keep seeing the same statistics," Echols said. "This has built up over centuries. We must be learners of the system, then use that knowledge to change the system."
Echols says African American communities do not trust the government. He says they must be heard, and engaged.
"We don't need to save communities. We need to hear them."
For Punch, Echols and Garza, it's dealing with this pandemic, and waiting for the next one.
"The best way to prepare for the next pandemic," Garza said, "is to fix the underlying problems of this one."
