SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 44-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident on northbound I-55 in South City was identified.
According to police, 44-year-old Lester Eitniear was riding his motorcycle on the highway when he hit the guardrail while trying to get off the South Broadway exit. Eitniear was thrown over the guardrail into the grassy embankment. He was killed from the impact.
