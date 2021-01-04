(KPIX / KMOV.com) -- A coronavirus outbreak at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Emergency Department could be linked to an employee who wore an inflatable costume.
Kaiser officials said 43 staff members in its emergency department tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1. The hospital said they are working on isolating infected and exposed individuals and are re-testing all emergency department employees.
A staff member reportedly wore an air-powered costume in the emergency department on Christmas Day.
"Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time," the hospital said in a statement to CBS San Francisco.
The hospital said the emergency department underwent deep cleaning and the medical center remains open.
