NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team was called to the Kingsway West neighborhood after a pedestrian was hit by two cars and killed Saturday night.
Police said Megal Cole, 42, was hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe car just past 11:15 p.m. near Union and Highland in north St. Louis. The driver hit the victim with a side mirror as he was trying to swerve out of the way. The driver then pulled over and called 911.
Police said a silver car then hit the victim as he was getting to his feet. The driver fled. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.