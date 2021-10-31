NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis City found a man shot and killed early Halloween morning.
At 6 a.m., a 41-year-old man was found shot in the stomach in the 5000 block of Kensington Ave near Kingshighway Blvd.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
