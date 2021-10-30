ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 40-year-old man killed in a St. Francois County crash has been identified Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Stevens, 40, of Leadwood, Mo., was standing in the eastbound lanes of Missouri 8 just west of Hulsey at 9 p.m. when he was hit by a SUV. He was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.