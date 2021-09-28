ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Starting October 1, 40 men in St. Louis will join forces to wear pink everyday, raising awareness about breast cancer and to raise money for breast cancer research.
It is the ninth year for the campaign. Since its inception, 235 men have participated, raising nearly $500,000 for the American Cancer Society. The husbands of many breast cancer survivors participate.
"We know where the money is going, not only to research to support the people who are going through the journey," said breast cancer survivor Debbie Meis.
The Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors host a variety of fundraisers throughout October to raise money for the American Cancer Society. One such fundraiser, a cornhole tournament, is happening Sunday in Ballwin. To sign up, click here.
