ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Five residents from the Life Care Center in St. Louis City have died from COVID-19.
Officials from the nursing home said 40 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and five people have died. Officials also said nine employees from the facility have been infected with the virus.
Three of the residents died at a hospital and two have died at the facility.
In a statement, officials from the nursing home said all employees are screened when they get to work and before they leave. Thirty residents of the 40 who have the virus remain in isolation at the facility.
All the employees are quarantined at home and officials said they will not return to work until their health conditions meet guidelines from the state's health department.
