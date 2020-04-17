FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Forty staff members and residents of a Festus long-term care facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Officials from the Jefferson County Health Department said 40 residents and staff members of Festus Manor Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department also said a resident in her 80s has died from complications caused by the virus.
Residents will be taken to a hospital if the facility can't provide the needed care, officials from the care center said.
Staff members are screened daily before starting a shift and anyone who shows symptoms is sent home.
“We are in contact with our family members and are doing everything we can to support them,” a Festus Manor spokesperson said. “We are also doing everything we can to ensure we prevent the spread within our facility through isolation and quarantine protocols."
Festus Manor is one of several care facilities in the area with coronavirus cases. Cases have been reported at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation center in St. Charles and at Life Care Center in St. Louis City.
[RELATED: News 4 is tacking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois]
There are currently 179 people infected with the novel coronavirus in the Jefferson County. Four people have died so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.