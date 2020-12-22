CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 40 mayors across St. Louis County sent a letter to county Executive Sam Page's office asking for data backing up his decision to close indoor dining mid-November and for property tax relief for businesses impacted by the county health orders.
"Everyday coming in here and having no one to talk to and you know just praying for the phone rings so someone can come, it's been heartbreaking," said Jeanne Blanton, owner of BJs Bar and Restaurant in Florissant.
Blanton said her sales are down over 50 percent.
"I'm supposed to pay my taxes on time, but I don't have any money coming in," said Blanton.
With property taxes due December 31, the mayors hope their request will offer some relief.
They worked with the Municipal League to send the letter to Page's office. It asks Page if there is a way to waive, reimburse, or delay county property taxes for businesses impacted by the health orders.
"Is there any CARES money left? Any relief we could give bars and restaurants would be a be help to them?" said Florissant mayor Tim Lowery, who is among the mayors who signed the letter.
The letter also asks Page's office for data that backs up his decision to close indoor dining.
"We need to back that up with some more information as to why that is causing the problem," said Lowery.
News 4 has repeatedly asked his office for that information and has not yet received it.
"I wish they would be more transparent and I wish they would show that to us. but I can also understand that nobody wants to be wrong. When you're gonna provide data everyone is gonna inspect you want to make sure that it's right," said Blanton.
A spokesperson for Page's office said he understands their concerns. He said Page's office is working with restaurant groups to get indoor dining reopened as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.