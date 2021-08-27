ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager and child were injured when a gun went off inside a Carondelet neighborhood home Thursday night.
According to police, an 18-year-old man asked a 4-year-old boy to bring him his gun around 8:45 p.m. While the child was bringing the teenager the gun, he accidentally shot himself in the hand. The bullet also hit the teenager in the leg.
The teenager and boy were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. A gun was recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.