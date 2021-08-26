ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen and a child were shot Thursday night in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis.
According to police, a 4-year-old was shot in the hand and a 18-year-old male was shot in the left thigh in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania at 8:45 p.m. Police said they were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
Police said the shooting appears to be accidental.
No other information was made available.
