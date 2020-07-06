NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the two children shot in St. Louis City on the Fourth of July has died.
Police said a 4-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while outside on Page Avenue after 10 p.m. Saturday. The boy, later identified as Michael Goodlow, was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.
“Police have said they believe the 4-year-old was likely hit by a stray bullet," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. "It’s beyond awful. Shooting off guns is not a game. How many more times does this have to happen before people just stop?”
A 7-year-old child was shot in the arm during a triple shooting in the College Hill neighborhood at 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
Two other people, a 45-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were also injured. All three people are expected to be okay. The 45-year-old woman was shot in the leg, while the man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The three victims' grandmother said they were outside in the street about to start cleaning up fireworks debris when she heard six shots.
"I thought it was firecrackers," she said. "I heard 'pow, pow, pow, pow!'"
Police said two men began shooting in a nearby alley before fleeing on foot.
"I saw the muzzle flash across the street and then I knew they were shooting," the woman said. "I haven't slept."
In all, 24 people were shot over the holiday weekend, eight fatally.
Around 11:30 p.m., a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were shot in the 1300 block of Hogan. Police say the 14-year-old told them he was shot while standing in Murphy Park. The 17-year-old said he was driving on Hogan when he heard shots and was struck in the leg.
Police say an ambulance took the 14-year-old to hospital, while the 17-year-old drove himself to the hospital. Both are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
