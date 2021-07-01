JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself in Jennings Wednesday when he got ahold of his father's gun, according to police.
Officers from St. Louis County's Jennings Precinct responded to the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue for a sick case on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. Instead, they located 4-year-old Devonte Carter Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
An investigation revealed the boy got ahold of his father's handgun and shot himself in the head. His father, 25-year-old Devonte Carter, is a felon and is not legally allowed to own a firearm, having been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019.
He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
