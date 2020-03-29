FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A shooting in north St. Louis County left a child with injuries Sunday afternoon.
The Ferguson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the 200 block of La Motte Lane shortly after noon Sunday.
Police said there were several adults and children in the residence at the time of the shooting. However, police said officers are still trying to figure out how the 4-year-old ended up getting shot.
If you have any information, call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.