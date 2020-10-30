ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was hit by gunfire while in his father's moving car in north St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the child was in his father's car on Goodfellow when someone in a red car shot at them. Police said the car was hit multiple times and the 4-year-old was hit in the leg.
It's unclear where exactly the shooting happened. Police said it was either Goodfellow and Interstate 70 or Goodfellow and I-270. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m.
No other information was released.
