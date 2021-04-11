ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 4-year-old girl was shot by her 5-year-old sister in the Carr Square neighborhood of St. Louis City Saturday night.
Police told News 4 the victim was playing in a room with her two older sisters when one of the sisters shot her. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. Officers recovered the gun. Police initially said the 4-year-old shot herself.
A total of nine children under the age 17 were shot and killed in the city so far this year.
Child abuse detectives are investigating.
