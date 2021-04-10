ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 4-year-old girl shot herself in the Carr Square neighborhood of St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the girl found the gun and accidentally shot herself in the chest and arm in the 1100 block of N. 20th Street after 8:30 p.m. The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
