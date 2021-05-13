UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 4-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in Union, Missouri Thursday morning.
According to Franklin County Sheriff's Department, the child's father was sleeping in the living room and placed a loaded gun on the floor under the couch. Just before 6 a.m., the child got up and walked into the room to get a drink. The father left the room to use the bathroom and as he was returning to the room, he heard a gunshot. The child had shot himself.
Deputies and first responders responded to the home on the 700 block of Star Circle Trailer Park for the shooting. The child was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 34-year-old father was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm and charges were forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.
*Editor's note: Originally, we were told the child was 3-years-old.
