MADISON, WI (WMTV/CNN) – Four golfers from Wisconsin survived a lightning strike.
"First four holes went well, we get to the fifth, it started misting a little bit and then I heard one crack and then I woke up face down,” recalled Tim Hantke.
Tim, his son Jackson, his uncle and cousin experienced the once-in-a-lifetime event. “Craziest thing in my lifetime and I'm 38,” he said.
All four golfers were struck by lightning as Jackson was teeing off at Big Fish Course in Heyward last week. "I was in pain obviously, couldn't breathe and it was the worst feeling I ever had,” Tim said.
The group was tracking a storm an hour away but besides the overcast weather, they had little indication lightning were strike.
"It was just one blimp and it was gone. And then it rained for about five minutes afterwards when we were laying on the ground,” said Hantke.
All four golfers were rushed to a local hospital. Two of the men were later transferred to a different hospital for specialized care.
"It just doesn't happen... go to the doctors and both hospitals I went to said we've never treated a lightning strike patient, they just don't see it,” he recalled. “It literally looked like a purple marker was drawing my veins ... it was scary."
Hankte is now taking it easy at home was doctors monitor his heart. His spirits are high as he hopes to receive a positive prognosis at the end of the week. But, he’s not rushing a return to the golf course anytime soon.
“If it’s cloudy out, I ain’t doing nothing outside,” he said.
