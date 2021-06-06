DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police are investigating an overnight quadruple shooting in downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened at North 7th and Chestnut Streets near Kiener Plaza at 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said four teens, two 19-year-old men, a 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, were shot outside of Hooters after three armed suspects with assault rifles opened fire on them. All four people were dropped off at a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
