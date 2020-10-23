MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Four teens are accused of a rash of crimes in West County.
The Manchester Police Department said there were multiple vehicle thefts and larcenies in the area starting in May. Investigators collaborated and determined that a group of suspects were to behind them.
Authorities said there were several arrests and multiple crimes were cleared across the area.
For the crimes in Manchester, charges were issued against Carlos J. Murrieta, 18, Jae’von M. Renfroe, 18, Norberto Perez, 18, and Lorenzo P. Murphy, 19.
