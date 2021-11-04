MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Four suspects were arrested for alleging trying to break into several vehicles early Thursday.
Maryland Heights police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Wesmeade Drive around 4:45 a.m. for a report of people trying to break into a marked police vehicle and other cars that were locked. Once arriving at the scene, officers reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description given to them by the caller.
Officers tried to stop the car, but it drove off. After a short chase, an officer deployed tire deflation devices, which caused the front tire on the suspect car to be punctured. The suspects eventually crashed on northbound Interstate 270 north of Dorsett Road. Four suspects were taken into custody.
