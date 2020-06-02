ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis amid ongoing violent protests Monday night.
The shooting happened near St. Louis police headquarters, where group of protesters and police have clashed repeatedly throughout the night.
Read: Peaceful protests turn violent; fires, looting in downtown St. Louis
Limited information is available at this time, but St. Louis police confirmed multiple officers were shot and were taken for treatment at a local hospital. All are expected to survive.
Police did say, via tweet, that other officers downtown are continuing to take gunfire.
Protests turned violent downtown as the sun went down, following a day of peaceful protests. Protesters looted many downtown businesses and set fire to the 7-Eleven store in Downtown West.
This is a developing story. More will be posted as it is available.
