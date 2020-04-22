ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A partnership between four St. Louis organizations have come together to create the Family Dinner Program to help those neediest families in city neighborhoods.
Habitat for Neighborhood Business (HNB) is partnering with Saint Louis University. They will work with St. Louis Public Schools to identify families in the most need of free nourishing meals. The meals will be provided in collaboration with the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
“After we learned about the increasing stress on these families in underserved neighborhoods, the need to act was urgent,” said HNB Board Chairman Douglas Brown. “We decided to act quickly using networking by HNB staff and board members to identify partners and funding.”
[RELATED: KMOV partners with the Urban League to help those in need]
Those families identified by St. Louis Public Schools will receive meals for the next four to six weeks through 15 food pantries affiliated with the St. Louis Area Foodbank. The cost for the program is being covered by donations and staffed with volunteers.
Mobile Markets will also be set up near 10 St. Louis public schools that will have pallets of fresh food, fruits, vegetables and meat for families.
“For families experiencing food insecurity and hunger, the stress and worry we are all experiencing right now is multiplied,” said Dr. Kelvin R. Adams, Superintendent of Saint Louis Public Schools. “We are thankful for entities like the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Habitat for Neighborhood Business at Saint Louis University for working to establish a plan to supplement the pandemic meal program in the City of St. Louis. Through their partnership, families in need can pick up good, nutritious dinners at area food pantries and mobile food markets.”
While funding is currently covered, the program may need to be extended. Donations for the Family Dinner Program will be gladly accepted and can be sent to:
Habitat for Neighborhood Business
Family Food Program
3674 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63108
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.