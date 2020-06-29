ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four st. Louis police officers injured during violent unrest earlier this month have been invited to spend the Fourth of July at the White House.
The officers are expected to attend festivities in Washington from Thursday through Saturday along with other officers who have been injured policing protests across the country.
The St. Louis officers were hurt June 1 during a night of unrest in downtown St. Louis.
A St. Louis man has been charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the investigation.
The police union is raising money to cover the cost of the trip for the officers, with plans to cover any costs beyond what they raise.
