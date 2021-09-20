ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Monday night.
#BREAKING #UPDATE This is now officially a homicide investigation. @SLMPD Chief Hayden tells me 2 women and 2 men were shot. One man is dead from his injuries. Dozens of people were gathered at 20th & St. Charles for a vigil of a friend who was shot there last night. @KMOV— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) September 21, 2021
The shooting happened near the intersection 20th and St. Charles Streets, which is located in the Downtown West neighborhood. Two women and two men were shot. One of the men died; the other three victims were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis overnight.
A witness told News 4 that dozens were at a vigil for 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas, who was shot and killed nearby early Monday morning, when someone started shooting into the crowd. Police believe someone fired shots from a black SUV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.