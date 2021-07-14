ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There were four shootings within an hour in the City of St. Louis overnight.
The first shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at Olive and Spring. According to police, a man was shot in the face at the location. He was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
About 20 minutes later, three shooting victims arrived at the hospital after a shooting at Broadway and East Grand. All three of the victims were listed in stable condition.
Five minutes later, a man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard. He was conscious and breathing following the shooting.
Then, around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, two people showed up at the hospital after being shot at Clara and Martin Luther King. One of the shooting victims was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim has not been released.
Police have not released information regarding suspects in any of the shootings. The name of the deceased has not been made available. Anyone who can assist investigators in any of the cases is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers or police.
