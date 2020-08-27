ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The next time you fly in or out of Lambert, keep your eyes out for a vending machine containing PPE.
Two companies have placed four vending machines throughout the terminals that contain masks, hand sanitizer, hygiene kits and gloves.
The vending machine locations are near baggage claim in Terminal 2, prior to the security checkpoints for C Concourse in Terminal 1 and near the checkpoint in Terminal 2, and near Gate E24 in Terminal 2.
Contactless payment options can be used at the vending machines and there are anti-microbial shields that eliminate germs on the surface for three to four months before replacement, according to the press release sent out by the airport.
