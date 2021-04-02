ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – At least four people were taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in north St. Louis County.
The three-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight at West Florissant and Chambers. Debris was scattered across the road when News 4 crews arrived at the scene.
The condition of those taken to the hospital has not been released. No other information has been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.