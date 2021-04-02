At least four people were taken to the hospital after a crash at West Florissant and Chambers overnight.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – At least four people were taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in north St. Louis County.

The three-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight at West Florissant and Chambers. Debris was scattered across the road when News 4 crews arrived at the scene.

The condition of those taken to the hospital has not been released. No other information has been made available. 

