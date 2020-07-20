ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four people, including two juveniles, were taken to a hospital after a house fire in north St. Louis County.
The Riverview Fire Department said the two juveniles were taken to a hospital as a precaution but one of the adults is in bad shape.
The fire happened in the 9700 block of Colony.
